A large crowd is expected to travel to the Aviva tomorrow as Connacht and Leinster meet for their Heineken Champions Cup Round of Sixteen Second Leg.

Leinster lead 26-21 from the first leg at The Sportsground meaning this game is still very much anyone’s and both teams were named on Thursday afternoon with changes on both sides.

William Davies looks at the teams and speaks to Connacht defence coach Collie Tucker. He also got the views from the Leinster camp.