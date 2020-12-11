Heffernan, Bealham And Marmion All Return To Connacht Starting Team For Racing Clash

print

Connacht have welcomed back a number of Irish internationals for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup opener away to Racing 92 (k/o 3.15pm Irish time).

Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham and Kieran Marmion have all been named in the starting line-up, as well as Ultan Dillane who was released from the Ireland squad last week.

Heffernan and Bealham are joined by Denis Buckley in the front row, while Dillane is partnered by Eoghan Masterson to complete the tight five. Jarrad Butler captains the side from openside flanker in a back row that also includes Sean Masterson and Paul Boyle.

Jack Carty starts at out-half, while Tom Daly and Sammy Arnold continue to pair-up at centre.

In the back three Matt Healy comes on to the wing while Alex Wootton and John Porch are both retained after impressive starts to the season for the duo.

There’s also a return to the matchday squad for Tiernan O’Halloran, with the Clifden native recovering from injury to be named among the replacements.

Connacht can also confirm that due to a first positive case within the Pro squad, one player and three others deemed as close contacts have been ruled out of the game. Those close contacts and all other players and management underwent a second round of PCR testing yesterday and produced no further positive results.

Commenting on his team selection, Andy Friend says:

“Welcoming back a number of our international players is a big boost for us. Sunday is the start of seven very significant games so it’s great to have them re-joining a squad which is already pretty healthy. I know they’ll all to be eager to hit the ground running.

Unfortunately we have been slightly disrupted by a positive case within our bubble, but we appreciate this is the world we are living in right now. I’ve said from the start that the team that adapts the most will be the team to succeed, and we have adapted accordingly.”

Regarding the game itself, Friend added:

“There’s arguably no bigger challenge in European rugby than what we’ve got this weekend, but it’s one we’re absolutely relishing. They’re full of talent across the field in an impressive stadium, but in the end of the day we must back ourselves from the get-go and fully believe we can get a result. If we do that and bring the level of energy and physicality that I know we’re capable of, then the result will take care of itself.”



CONNACHT MATCHDAY SQUAD VS RACING 92

Sunday 13th December, Paris La Defense Arena, Kick-Off 3.15pm Irish / 4.15pm local time

Number/Name/Caps

15. John Porch (24)

14. Alex Wootton (7)

13. Sammy Arnold (7)

12. Tom Daly (31)

11. Matt Healy (139)

10. Jack Carty (144)

9. Kieran Marmion (170)

1. Denis Buckley (185)

2. Dave Heffernan (132)

3. Finlay Bealham (144)

4. Eoghan Masterson (97)

5. Ultan Dillane (101)

6. Sean Masterson (5)

7. Jarrad Butler (C) (62)

8. Paul Boyle (45)

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt (83)

17. Jordan Duggan (3)

18. Jack Aungier (7)

19. Cian Prendergast (2)

20. Conor Oliver (7)

21. Caolin Blade (115)

22. Bundee Aki (103)

23. Tiernan O’Halloran (184)