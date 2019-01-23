Heffernan and Adeolokun the latest Connacht players to sign contract extensions

Dave Heffernan and Niyi Adeolokun are the latest two Connacht players to sign contract extensions with the province.

Heffernan has made 110 appearances for Connacht, having come through the club game in his native Ballina and joining the Connacht Academy in 2011. Initially starting his career as a back row, he converted to hooker in 2013. At international level Heffernan was part of the Irish squad for the summer tour of the USA and Japan in 2017 and made his international debut against the USA.

Commenting on the contract extension, Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend said: “Dave is another example of the excellent work that is being done at grassroots level in the province. His emergence through the club game in Ballina, to play for his province and his country is exactly what our vision, Grassroots to Green Shirts represents”, the Head Coach said.

Winger Niyi Adeolokun joined Connacht ahead of the 2014-15 season and since has since made 82 appearances for the province, scoring 31 tries. The 28 year old winger was capped for Ireland against Canada in 2016 and was also part of the Barbarians side that defeated England in Twickenham in the summer of 2018.

Commenting on Adeolokun’s contract, Friend added: “Our ambition is to continue to play an exciting, attacking brand of rugby. To deliver this we need highly skilful and versatile players like Niyi. He is a player that is still improving and giving us increased options all the time.”