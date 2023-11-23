Heather Payne in Republic of Ireland Squad for Final Two Nations League Matches

Ballinasloe’s Heather Payne has been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for their final two Nations League matches against Hungary and Northern Ireland (December 1st & 5th).

Niamh Fahey doesn’t make the 26-player panel, after returning last night for 45 minutes in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Continental League Cup.

The Ireland Women’s National Team will finish off their 2023/24 UEFA Nations League campaign with games against Hungary and Northern Ireland.



Interim Head Coach Eileen Gleeson has picked 26 players for the two games, starting with Hungary in Tallaght Stadium on Friday, December 1 and then concluding with Northern Ireland in the National Stadium, Belfast on Tuesday, December 5.



There is a first call-up for Peamount United forward Ellen Dolan, who was today named as the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Player of the Month for October / November. The 17-year-old, from Offaly, scored seven goals to finish as joint second top goalscorer for the League-winning Peamount.



Both Jessie Stapleton and Ruesha Littlejohn return to the squad, while a number of players were not included due to still being on return to play procedures at their respective clubs following long-term injuries.



Ireland have already secured top spot in Group B1, which triggers promotion to League A in the Nations League, but they are keen to end the campaign with six wins following victories over Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania (twice).



The players will report into camp on Monday, November 27 and begin preparations for the two games with training at the FAI National Training Centre.



Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Sinead Farrelly (NJ/NY Gotham), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Glasgow City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City), Ellen Dolan (Peamount United)



UEFA Nations League

Ireland v Hungary

Friday, December 1

Tallaght Stadium

KO 19:30

LIVE on RTÉ2



UEFA Nations League

Northern Ireland v Ireland

Tuesday, December 5

National Stadium, Belfast

KO 18:00

LIVE on RTÉ2

Niamh Fahey makes comeback for Liverpool tonight – https://t.co/NKF6uwfAUC pic.twitter.com/lMApDwOAL5 — Galway Bay FM Sport (@gbfmsports) November 22, 2023