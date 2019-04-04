Heather Payne double helps WU19s triumph against Hungary

Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19s began their UEFA Women’s European Under-19 Championship Elite Round on Wednesday afternoon with a dominant 4-0 win over Hungary in Spain.

Dave Connell’s side struggled for chances in the opening half-hour, but took the lead on the half-hour mark. Heather Payne cut in from the right wing and ghosted past numerous Hungarian defenders before she was fouled in the box by Eszter Kovacs.

The WNT international stepped up to the penalty spot to give Ireland the lead by sending goalkeeper Anna Terestyenyi the wrong way.

Ireland’s lead doubled six minutes later. Lucia Lobato cut in from the left wing, and her cross caused havoc in the six-yard box, with Terestyenyi and Rahel Varadi both struggling to keep it out of the net, before Varadi inadvertently hit it in.

The three points were all assured with just over 20 minutes left on the clock. Niamh Reynolds’ cross was dropped by Terestyenyi and Payne converted from close range.

As the clock entered added-time, substitute Carla McManus took advantage of some sloppy Hungarian defending to score from inside the area.

Speaking after the game, Head Coach Dave Connell said he was happy to start the Elite Round with a win.

“We know from past experiences that it can be difficult to qualify if you don’t get anything out of the first game. Today’s win puts us in a good position. I’m delighted with the three points and the clean sheet.”

Connell stressed the importance of the 20-player squad in trying to qualify from the Elite Round. He was delighted with the goalscoring performance of Carla McManus in her 10 minutes on the pitch.

“I love a player with a point to prove. She came on and worked her own goal, by robbing the ball and putting it into the back of the net. We know it’s going to take the 20-players to qualify.

Ireland return to Elite Round action on Saturday afternoon against Serbia.

Republic of Ireland: Rachael Kelly; Rachel Baynes (Aoife Slattery 64), Sadhbh Doyle, Roisin McGovern, Lucia Lobato; Megan Mackey (capt), Tiegan Ruddy (Carla McManus 80), Niamh Reynolds; Heather Payne, Alannah McEvoy (Chloe Singleton 80), Michelle O’Driscoll (Kelly Brady 55).

Hungary: Anna Terestyenyi; Antonia Andre (Viktoria Bodai 46), Rahel Varadi, Laura Kovacs (capt), Alexandra Gyorik; Virag Nagy, Lily Farkas (Vivien Pintyre 71), Eszter Kovacs; Sara Pusztai, Brigitta Pulins, Fanni Vachter (Dora Dorner 71).