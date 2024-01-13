Heartbreak for Tuam/Oughterard Colts in AIL Junior Cup Final

There was heartbreak for Tuam/Oughterard Colts this afternoon when, despite putting in an outstanding effort, they were beaten 15-6 by MU Barnhall in the Energia AIL Women’s Junior Cup Final.

Two penalties from Eabha Nic Donnacha had Tuam/Oughterard Colts 6-5 in front at Half Time and they were looking good for the majority of the second half.

However, the Galway girls were rocked by several injuries in the third quarter that saw nearly ten minutes of injury time played and it was in that injury time that Barnhall scored a penalty and late late try to deny Tuam/Oughterard what would have been a famous win.

After the game, Tomas Keating got the thoughts of Tuam/Oughterard Head Coach Owen Lydon.