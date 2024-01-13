Galway Bay FM

13 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Heartbreak for Tuam/Oughterard Colts in AIL Junior Cup Final

Share story:
Heartbreak for Tuam/Oughterard Colts in AIL Junior Cup Final

There was heartbreak for Tuam/Oughterard Colts this afternoon when, despite putting in an outstanding effort, they were beaten 15-6 by MU Barnhall in the Energia AIL Women’s Junior Cup Final.

Two penalties from Eabha Nic Donnacha had Tuam/Oughterard Colts 6-5 in front at Half Time and they were looking good for the majority of the second half.

However, the Galway girls were rocked by several injuries in the third quarter that saw nearly ten minutes of injury time played and it was in that injury time that Barnhall scored a penalty and late late try to deny Tuam/Oughterard what would have been a famous win.

After the game, Tomas Keating got the thoughts of Tuam/Oughterard Head Coach Owen Lydon.

Share story:

Wassim Aouachria signs new contract with Galway United

Galway United are delighted to announce that striker Wassim Aouachria has signed a new contract ahead of our 2024 SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division ...

Defeat for Connacht in Champions Cup - Full Commentary and Reaction

Connacht tasted defeat for the third time on Saturday in the Champions Cup when they were beaten 34-20 by Lyon at the Stade Gerland. However, they still h...

Galway Professional Thomas O'Toole looking to have next fight in Galway

Unbeaten Galway Professional Thomas O’Toole is looking to have his next fight in Galway on St Patrick’s Weekend. The Connemara boxer is 8-0 as...

US Sports with David Snow

It’s a big weekend in the NFL with the Wild Card games starting tonight. David Snow joined John Mulligan to look forward to the games....