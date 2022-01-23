Heartbreak for St Thomas in All-Ireland Club Semi-Final – Report and Reaction

A late goal from TJ reid with almost the last puck of the game denied St Thomas a place in the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final and in doing so put Ballyhale in the decider with Ballygunner.

The Kilkenny champions winning by 2-15 to 0-20.

Niall Canavan with the match report

After the game, Galway Bay FM Match Analyst Micheal Donoghue spoke to match commentator Sean Walsh

Niall Canavan spoke to a disappointed St Thomas Manager Kenneth Burke

Kilkenny’s two hero TJ Reid spoke to the media after the game

Teams and Scorers

Ballyhale Shamrocks: Dean Mason; Darren Mullen, Joey Holden, Kevin Mullen; Evan Shefflin, Richie Reid, Darragh Corcoran; Conor Phelan, Patrick Mullen (0-1); Adrian Mullen (0-1), Eoin Cody (0-4), Brian Cody; Joey Cuddihy (0-3), Colin Fennelly (0-1), TJ Reid (2-5; 1-0 pen; 1-3 frees)

Subs: Eoin Kenneally for Phelan (30+2); Brian Butler for K Mullen (43); Conor Walsh for D Mullen (55); Eoin Reid for Kenneally (57)

St Thomas’: Gerald Kelly, Cian Mahony, Fintan Burke, David Sherry; John Headd, David Burke, Cathal Burke; Evan Duggan, Bernard Burke (0-2); Eanna Burke (0-4), Conor Cooney (0-11; 0-10 frees, 0-1 s/l), James Regan (0-1); Oisin Flannery, Darragh Burke (0-1), Brendan Farrell (0-1)

Subs: Victor Manso for Farrell (47); Mark Caulfield for Duggan (57)

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare)