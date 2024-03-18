Heartbreak for St Raphaels in All-Ireland PPS Senior Hurling Final

St Raphael’s College Loughrea’s bid to win the Croke Cup for only the second time ended in disappointment on Saturday afternoon when beaten after extra time by St Kieran’s College Kilkenny in Croke Park.

In a game that was a thriller from beginning to end, it was the Leinster Champions who won by 0-26 to 1-18.

Here is the commentary of the game with Sean Walsh, Martina Carr and Gordon Duane.

Gordon Duane with the Full Time Report.

After the game, Sean Walsh got the reaction of St Raphaels Manager Franny Forde.

After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to Martina and Gordon about the game.

Scorers for St Kieran’s College: Aaron McEvoy 0-8 (4fs, 1 ‘65’), Sean Hunt, Rory Glynn 0-4 each, James Hughes 0-3, Ed Lauhoff, Ciallin Brennan 0-2, Sean Bergin, Edward McDermott, Bill McDermott 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Raphael’s College, Loughrea: Vince Morgan 1-3, Bobby Feeney 0-5 (5fs), Paddy MacCarthaigh 0-5, Cullen Killeen 0-2, Oscar O’Gorman, Diarmuid MacCarthaigh, Luke McInerney 0-1 each.

St Kieran’s College: Stephen Manogue; Sean Bergin, Evan Murphy, Timmy Kelly; Cathal Hickey, Jeff Neary, Tom McPhillips; Rory Connellan, Ed Lauhoff; James Hughes, Sean Hunt, Tomas Roche; Rory Glynn, Edward McDermott, Aaron McEvoy.

Subs: Oisin Bateman for Glynn (48-49), Bateman for Roche (50), James O’Neill for McDermott (51), Ciallin Brennan for Hughes (60+2), Tom Brennan for Kelly (61), Bill McDermott for Glynn (66-71), Bill McDermott for McPhillips (72), Sean Deely for Hickey (78).

St Raphael’s College, Loughrea: Shane Murray; Jason Griffin, Daniel Keane, Gavin Maher; Oscar O’Gorman, Diarmuid MacCarthaigh, Finn Beirne; Luke McInerney, Cullen Killeen; Donnacha Campbell, Paddy MacCarthaigh, Eoghan Mulleady; Vince Morgan, Thomas Stratford, Bobby Feeney.

Subs: Stephen Keane for Stratford (39), Jack Shaughnessy for Mulleady (56), Louis Keary for Griffin (66), Mulleady for Feeney (75), Eoin Spellman for Beirne (78).

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).