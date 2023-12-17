Heartbreak for Sarsfields in All-Ireland Camogie Club Final – Commentary and Reaction

There was heartbreak for Sarsfields this evening as they were beaten by Dicksboro of Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Senior Club Final at Croke Park.

The defending champions were beaten in the final by 0-18 to 1-11.

It’s Dicksboro’s first-ever All-Ireland senior title.

Here is the commentary of the game from Tommy Devane, Sarah Dervan and Imelda Hobbins.

Presented by John Mulligan.

After the game, manager Michael McGrath spoke to Tommy Devane.

Earlier, Kerry champions Clanmaurice beat Na Fianna from Meath by 1-7 to 7 points in the intermediate decider.