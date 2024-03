Heartbreak for Maree in Superleague Semi-Final – Commentary and Reaction

Share story:

Despite an outstanding start, Maree had to give second best to Griffith College Eanna in the Basketball Ireland Superleague Semi-Final on Saturday night.

In front of a sold out Calasanctius College in Oranmore, it was the Dublin Club who came out on top 90-77.

Here is the commentary as broadcast by galwaybayfm.ie with John Mulligan and Adrian O’Neill.