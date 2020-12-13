Heartbreak For Galway In Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final

print

Galway’s dreams of winning a second Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Title in a row was dashed on Saturday night when they were beaten by Kilkenny by 1-14 to 1-11 at Croke Park.

Match report from Tommy Devane.

After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway manager Cathal Murray.

Tommy also spoke to Galway Camogie Chairman Gerry Hennelly.

Kilkenny’s Grace Walsh celebrates after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

SCORERS FOR KILKENNY: D Gaule 1-6 (0-4fs, 1-0 pen, 0-1 45); A Doyle 0-4; A Dalton, M O’Connell, K Nolan, G Walsh 0-1 each

SCORERS FOR GALWAY: C Dolan 0-6 (5fs); O McGrath 1-0; S McGrath 0-2; A O’Reilly, N Kilkenny, A Donohue 0-1 each

KILKENNY: A Norris, M Teehan, C Dormer, D Tobin, C Phelan, M Farrell, K A Doyle, G Walsh, A Farrell, A Dalton, M Walsh, D Gaule, M O’Connell, A Doyle, K Nolan. Subs: L Murphy for O’Connell (54), N Deely for K A Doyle (60)

GALWAY: Sarah Healy, T Kenny, S Dervan, H Cooney, E Helebert, Shauna Healy, C Cormican, A Donohue, N Kilkenny, N Hanniffy, A O’Reilly, S Gardiner, O McGrath, C Dolan, S McGrath. Subs: S Spellman for Helebert (51), R Hennelly for Donohue (60+2)

REFEREE: Owen Elliott (Antrim)