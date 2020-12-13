Heartbreak For Galway In Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final

Galway’s dreams of winning a second Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Title in a row was dashed on Saturday night when they were beaten by Kilkenny by 1-14 to 1-11 at Croke Park.
Match report from Tommy Devane.
After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway manager Cathal Murray.
Tommy also spoke to Galway Camogie Chairman Gerry Hennelly.
SCORERS FOR KILKENNY: D Gaule 1-6 (0-4fs, 1-0 pen, 0-1 45); A Doyle 0-4; A Dalton, M O’Connell, K Nolan, G Walsh 0-1 each
SCORERS FOR GALWAY: C Dolan 0-6 (5fs); O McGrath 1-0; S McGrath 0-2; A O’Reilly, N Kilkenny, A Donohue 0-1 each
KILKENNY: A Norris, M Teehan, C Dormer, D Tobin, C Phelan, M Farrell, K A Doyle, G Walsh, A Farrell, A Dalton, M Walsh, D Gaule, M O’Connell, A Doyle, K Nolan. Subs: L Murphy for O’Connell (54), N Deely for K A Doyle (60)
GALWAY: Sarah Healy, T Kenny, S Dervan, H Cooney, E Helebert, Shauna Healy, C Cormican, A Donohue, N Kilkenny, N Hanniffy, A O’Reilly, S Gardiner, O McGrath, C Dolan, S McGrath. Subs: S Spellman for Helebert (51), R Hennelly for Donohue (60+2)
REFEREE: Owen Elliott (Antrim)