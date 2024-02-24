Galway Bay FM

Heartbreak for Dunmore Community School and St Cuan’s Castleblakney in All-Ireland PPS Semi-Finals

There was heartbreak for Dunmore Community School and St Cuans Castleblakney this afternoon with both teams beaten in All-Ireland PPS Senior Football Semi-Finals.

Dunmore Community School were beaten by Abbey Vocational School from Donegal by 2-17 to 1-13 in the Senior B Semi-Final played in Kent Park in Sligo.

Report from Kevin Dwyer

After the game, Dunmore Manager Carlos O’Gara gave his reaction

Despite an excellent start, St Cuans Castleblakney were beaten by Scoil Mhuire Buncrana 2-10 to 2-7 in the Senior D Semi-Final played in Roslea Co Fermanagh.

Cuans thought they had equalised with a goal in the final minute only for the referee to disallow the goal for a push in the back.

Collette Walsh describes the final moments as part of Saturday Sport.

