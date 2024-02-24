24 February 2024
Heartbreak for Dunmore Community School and St Cuan’s Castleblakney in All-Ireland PPS Semi-Finals
There was heartbreak for Dunmore Community School and St Cuans Castleblakney this afternoon with both teams beaten in All-Ireland PPS Senior Football Semi-Finals.
Dunmore Community School were beaten by Abbey Vocational School from Donegal by 2-17 to 1-13 in the Senior B Semi-Final played in Kent Park in Sligo.
Report from Kevin Dwyer
After the game, Dunmore Manager Carlos O’Gara gave his reaction
Despite an excellent start, St Cuans Castleblakney were beaten by Scoil Mhuire Buncrana 2-10 to 2-7 in the Senior D Semi-Final played in Roslea Co Fermanagh.
Cuans thought they had equalised with a goal in the final minute only for the referee to disallow the goal for a push in the back.
Collette Walsh describes the final moments as part of Saturday Sport.