Health officials confirm 582 new cases of Covid 19

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Health officials have confirmed 562 new cases of Covid-19 – the highest daily total in nearly a month.

It is also an increase of 114 on yesterday’s numbers.

There are 48 patients in hospital with the virus, up 6 since yesterday.

While there are 14 people in ICU, unchanged on yesterday.

Again, no figures have been released for Galway.

The HSE continue to be affected by the recent cyber-attack and the daily case figure may change due to future data review, validation and update.