“Headstrong” Community Event with Máire Treasa Ni Cheallaigh and GAA Referee David Gough coming to Caltra

Caltra GAA, along with all the other local sports clubs in our parish, have joined together to create an event open to the entire locality and surrounding area aimed primarily towards secondary school teens *but not limited to * along with their parents and coaches.

The event will focus on teenage well-being, diversity, peer pressure, alcohol, substance abuse & social media pressure, these issues are not confined to Caltra / Ahascragh but throughout the country. Below is a summary of the event .

“Headstrong” Community Youth Event takes place Friday 1st of April at 8:00 pm at the Caltra Community Centre. This event is free of charge.



Maire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh, sports psychologist to Galway Senior Mens and Ladies Footballers and Presenter on Newstalk and Virgin Media will Mc the event accompanied by Elite GAA referee David Gough and Stevo Timoty ( Late Late Show/ TG4 Féíne ).

This event is held in association with Caltra GAA, Caltra Cuans, Ahascragh Fohenagh GAA, Ahascragh Caltra Camogie, Caltra & District Athletics Club and St.Cuans Utd.

As this event is to focus on 13-17 yr olds we would ask that parents also attend this very informative evening for some chat and advice on some of the struggles the youth of today are dealing with.