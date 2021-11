Hard work and constantly improving have helped Mountbellew-Moylough finally get their hands on the Galway county title for the first time in 35 years, according to Eoin Finnerty.

Finnerty joined Oisin Langan following the launch of the AIB GAA Club Championships and AIB Camogie Club Championships earlier this week to discuss winning the county title as well as what to expect in the next round against Leitrim’s Ballinamore.