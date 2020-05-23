Hard Core Mayo Cyclists Putting Their Hearts Into Climbing Mount Everest “Virtually”.

For the past ten weeks cyclists all over the country have been locked-down as restrictions have stopped them from cycling any further than 2 kilometres from their homes. Lately this has been increased to 5 kilometres. The weather has been abnormally good for the time of year, so for cyclists who are used to logging daily spins in-excess of 100k‘s it’s the equivalent of a kid been stuck in a sweet shop and not been allowed to take a sweet.



The Mayo cycling league with the help of the on-line app “Zwift” stepped up and set up a weekly league consisting of 8 rounds. Some evenings there were over 60 riders racing each other virtually….A select group of hardened (mad in the head) cyclists dreamed up a unique challenge for themselves, this is to virtually climb Mount Everest from their own homes…. It sounds crazy but with a bit of planning and a lot of suffering the 13 Mayo riders will have raised a lot of funds for Croí Heart and Stroke come next Saturday evening May 30th.

The challenge…vEveresting

13 riders scattered around the county of Mayo will attempt to ride the same amount of vertical meters as climbing Mt Everest using the on line app Zwift connected to a direct drive turbo trainer to simulate the real thing virtually… it will take 14 hrs of nonstop Hell … glued to a saddle in their own homes climbing away for hours looking at their laptop screens… it’s 9 times up and down Alpe du Zwift…

The team…

Belmullet CC

Alan Concannon

Annagh Wheelers

Darragh Delaney

Eoin Waldron

Westport Covey Wheelers

Aidan Gill

Keith Mulroy

Rob Flynn

Bryan Hyland

Tom Bourke

Aidan Campbell

Western Lakes CC

Colin Loughney

Janis Blinovs

Kieran Heneghan

Pádraig Marrey

These are the riders and are the biggest known group from the one area to attempt such a feat virtually…

On Saturday May 30th starting at 5am..

Anyone who would like to support them on there own bikes can simple join one of the participants VIRTUALLY for one or more of the climbs to see what its like..

To donate https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/vEveresting