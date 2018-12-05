Hanniffy and Donohue secure opening win for reigning champs

PURCELL CUP 2019 Round 1

NUI Galway 5-12 IT Carlow 2-5

By Michael O Connor

A winning start for reigning Purcell cup champions NUI Galway against a determined IT Carlow in round 1 played in perfect conditions in Dangan on Tuesday afternoon. Fielding five of last year’s winning side NUI Galway was tipped by many to secure the two league points. However the stern and determined efforts of the Leinster College had the result in doubt until the final ten minutes.

Missing five who may yet play a part for the Galway College in the championship and fielding nine fresher camogie players NUI Galway were quickly off the mark as All Star nominee Carrie Dolan opened the scoring in the first minute. Moneygall’s Orlaith Murray struck for goal number one from close range before points from Dolan, Aoife Donohue and Murray again to send NUI Galway six clear after five minutes quickly followed by a goal from Carrie Dolan.

With thoughts of an easy win now emerging for the home side IT Carlow hit back hard with 1-2 in three minutes before Donohue and the massively impressive Rachel Hanniffy making her debut grabbing a point each. IT Carlow rallied with a brace of score as Rebecca Nolan was busy in the home side’s goal to deny IT Carlow on two occasions in the first half.

NUIGalway outscored IT Carlow 1-3 to a goal in the final minutes of the half with Rachel Hanniffy racing clear for her side’s third goal. It must be acknowledged that NUIGalway were most unlucky not to score at least two more first half goals and that ensured IT Carlow were in contention at the interval only seven points in arrears and playing well in certain sectors.

Aided by a stiff breeze in the second half the Mullagh All Star Donohue hit for (1-1) to surge NUI Galway 11 clear in the opening minutes of the second half with the goal, a stunning finish after great work by Molly Mannion and Grace Teehan. Even though the Carlow College managed only one second half score they indeed had more than enough possession and created opportunities only for a well marshalled defence led well by Niamh Black, Emma Helebert and Lauren Gilligan.

The introduction of Aine Cleary ended with the Tipperary native hitting (1-1) to ensure a 16 point win for the home side as NUI Galway face QUB, DIT AND DCU Dochas Eireann in the group games in January. Best for NUI Galway included Rebecca Nolan, Niamh Black, Emma Helebert, Lauren Gilligan, Grace Teehan, Aoife Donohue, Orlaith Murray, Carrie Dolan, Rachel Hanniffy and Aine Cleary

NUI Galway: Rebecca Nolan (Clara, Kilkenny), Mary Larkin (Shamrocks, Galway), Niamh Treacy (Eyrecourt, Galway), Niamh Black (Oranmore Maree, Galway), Ciana Reidy (Craughwell, Galway) Emmet Helebert (Ballinderreen, Galway), Lauren Gilligan (Craughwell, Galway), Grace Teehan (Naomh Brid, Offaly), Rachel Fitzmaurice (Athleague, Roscommon), Niamh Horan (Killimor, Galway), Aoife Donohue (Mullagh, Galway)(1-6), Molly Mannion (Mountbellew, Galway), Orlaith Murray (Moneygall, Tipperary) (1-1), Carrie Dolan (Clarinbridge, Galway) (1-4), Rachel Hanniffy (Oranmore Maree, Galway) (1-1).

Subs: Oonagh Gleeson (Shinrone, Offaly), Alisha Lenihan (Tulsk, Roscommon), Eileen Cullen (Castleblaney, Monaghan), Ailish Carr (Oranmore-Maree), Aine Cleary (Shannon Rovers, Tipperary) (1-1)