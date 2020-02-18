Hanniffy and Dolan Impress As NUI Galway Win Camogie Shield

PURCELL SHIELD FINAL 2020

NUI Galway 3-10 Garda College, Templemore 1-9

By Michael O’Connor.

A magnificent outing at midfield from Oranmore/Maree’s Rachel Hanniffy coupled with a strong second half showing from Clarinbridge’s Carrie Dolan allowed NUI Galway to finish their camogie season with the Purcell Shield.

They defeated Garda College, Templemore in UL on Monday night. Despite the difficult conditions that persisted over the weekend there was little of same present for the game.

Both sides were early on the scoreboard as NUI Galway led (0-3) to (0-2) after ten minutes with Carrie Dolan (3) the Galway college scorer. Molly Mannion struck for the first of three Galway goals to send her side (1-3) to (0-2) clear.

When it appeared that NUI Galway were about to stretch clear they retreated into their own half for most of the second quarter as Garda College upped their performance.

A number of frees conceded by NUI Galway were successfully converted by Garda college to send them ahead with five minutes remaining in the first half.

NUI Galway rallied with scores from Chloe Broderick and Rachel Hanniffy who was the best player on the field throughout. At the interval Garda College led (1-7) to (1-5).

NUI Galway were the better side in the early stages of the second half operating more direct with less carrying and short play. Two Dolan frees levelled the game as Garda college were fortunate not to concede two goals in the first five minutes.

Eventually they conceded their second goal when Carrie Dolan hit a goal from a penalty to send NUI Galway ahead.

Try as they might, Garda College were unable to create much need goal opportunities in the second half and were restricted to four points.

The winners suffered a major blow in the 40th minute when midfielder Rachel Fitzmaurice suffered a blow to her ankle and had to retire as Niamh Treacy entered as her replacement.

NUI Galway did struggle at time to confirm their superiority on proceedings despite being in the ascendancy for the second half. Chloe Broderick, Leah Burke, Aisling Corry, Rachel Hanniffy, Molly Mannion and Dolan were to the fore.

The game sealing score a 55th minute goal from substitute Corina McMahon.

NUIGALWAY: Muireann O Reilly (Castlegar), Caoimhe Holland (Tullaroan, Kilkenny) Laura Ward (Sarsfields), Niamh Black (Oranmore Maree), Leah Burke (Killimordaly) Hannah Scott (James Stephens, Kilkenny), Aisling Corry (Scariff/Ogonnelloe, Clare), Rachel Fitzmaurice (Athleague, Roscommon), Rachel Hanniffy (Oranmore/Maree) (0-1), Chloe Broderick (Castlegar)(0-1), Molly Mannion (Mountbellew/Moylough)(1-1), Clodagh McCormack (Naomh Brid, Offaly), Orla Maher (Shinrone, Offaly) Carrie Dolan (Clarinbridge)(1-7), Maire Ni Fhrigil (Cois Farraige). Subs: Niamh Treacy (Killimor), Corina McMahon (Corofin, Clare) (1-0)

REFEREE: Mike Ryan (Tipperary)

After the game Liam Clancy, Camogie Association presented the Purcell Shield to NUI Galway vice captain Carrie Dolan. Grace Teehan (Offaly) who was team captain was injured for the championship.