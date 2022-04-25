HANDBALL: Two All-Ireland Intermediate Doubles Titles for Galway

HANDBALL

Moycullen’s Diarmuid Mulkerrins and Micheal Breathnach’s Cian Ó Conghaile won the All-Ireland intermediate doubles handball title yesterday (Sunday, 24th April).

They beat Cork’s David Walsh & Tadgh O’Neill 21-12, 19-21, 11-3 to become Galway’s first winners since Pat and Ollie Conway from Williamstown in 2015.

And Inis Mor’s Ashling Mullin and Claregalway’s Niamh Heffernan won the women’s crown, defeating Tipperary’s Sinead Meagher & Roisin Cahill 21-11 21-9

Unfortunately, Diarmuid and Martin Mulkerrins were denied All-Ireland senior doubles handball glory on Saturday (23rd April).

Meath duo Gary McConnell and Brian Carroll prevailed 21-20, 17-21, 11-4.