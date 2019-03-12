Handball results round-up

Reigning All Ireland champion Martin Mulkerrins is one game away from a return to the All-Ireland final after he beat Wexford’s Gavin Buggy in their All Ireland quarter final clash last Saturday in Cullohill, Laois. The Moycullen man was in impressive form as he beat his opponent 21-8 21-5. The win sets up a mouth watering clash between Mulkerrins and Westmeath’s Robbie McCarthy in the All-Ireland semi-final next weekend. McCarthy beat the Galway man in their semi final clash at the Irish Nationals less than a month ago before he won the tournament. On the other side of the draw, number one seed Diarmuid Nash of Clare faces first time semi-finalist Patrick Funchion of Kilkenny.

Mulkerrins and Heffernan among those in All-Ireland Finals

The All-Ireland semi finals of the other age categories saw five Galway players reach All-Ireland finals in their age grade. On International Women’s Day, Niamh Heffernan travelled to Tyrone to take on home player Mairead Fox. The Claregalway woman outclassed her opponent to set up what will be a cracking final against Kildare’s Leah Doyle.

On Saturday, Morgan Darcy, Kieran Hanley and Eimear Ni Bhiadha all secured their All-Ireland final places in the over 70 singles, Silver Masters B Singles and Ladies Junior Singles respectively. Ni Bhiadha won a Connacht title on Thursday before travelling to Tyrone and winning her semi final. Diarmuid Mulkerrins beat Dean Fox of Antrim to secure an impressive win on a final score of 21-1 21-6.



Ladies Minor Singles: Niamh Heffernan v Mairead Fox (Tyrone) 21-7 21-8

Diamond Masters A Singles: Martin Conneely v Thomas Maguire (Antrim) 7-21 5-8 inj

Emerald Masters B Singles: Brendan McNeela v Sean McNally (Down) 8-21 9-21

O70s: Morgan Darcy v Seamus Graham (Antrim) 21-17 21-15

Silver Masters B Singles: Seamus McRory (Tyrone) v Kieran Hanley 18-21 21-18 4-21

Ladies Junior Singles: Caitlin Conway (Tyrone) v Eimear Ni Biadha 14-21 20-21

U21s: Dean Fox (Antrim) v Diarmuid Mulkerrins 1-21 6-21

Junior Singles: Jordan O Neill v Seamus Conneely 8-21 10-21

Ten Galway Players Progress to Juvenile All-Ireland Finals

Galway players reached All-Irelands in six different age grades as Galway players impressed on a busy day of All-Ireland semi final action. Mikey Kelly and Emma Kinane both progressed while the doubles pairings of Leah Ni Mhainnin and Cliodhna Ni Chonghaile, Eadaoin Nic Dhonnacha and Skylyn Ni Mhaille, Amanda Ni Bhradaigh and Meabh Ni Chualain while Cathal& Dara Ó Laoire won their All-Ireland semi finals also.

Girls U14 Doubles: Leah Ni Mhainnin/Cliodhna Ni Chonghaile (Galway) dft Aoibheann McCluskey/Fiona Flood (Monaghan) 15-10 15-4

Girls U16 Doubles: Galway (Eadaoin Nic Dhonnacha/Skylyn Ni Mhaille) dftEithne Boyle/Sarah Laverty (Monaghan) 21-1 21-0

Girls U15 Doubles Amanda Ni Bhradaigh/Meabh Ni Chualain (Galway) dft Aoibheann Daly/Aoibheann Gallagher (Tyrone) 15-4 15-2

Girls U16 Singles: Sadhbh Ni Fhlaithearta (Galway) dft Clodagh Munroe (Tyrone) 15-21 8-21

Boys U15 Doubles: Cathal & Dara Ó Laoire (Galway) dft Matthew Smith/Cormac Flynn (Cavan) 15-9 15-10

Girls U14 Singles: Emma Kinane (Galway) dft Dearbhail Fox (Tyrone)

Boys U14 Doubles: Oliver McCrystal/Adam McKenna (Cavan)dftSean Stafford/Ewan Hynes (Galway)

Boys U16 Singles: Mikey Kelly (Galway) dftTiernan O’Rourke (Monaghan)

Boys U16 Doubles: Jack Darcy/Conor Owens (Tyrone) dft David Donohoe/Liam Davoren (Galway)