HANDBALL: Ní Churraoin captures All-Ireland Title

Ciana Ní Churraoin became the first ever Galway woman to win the All Ireland 40×20 Senior Ladies Championship.

The Micheál Breathnachs club woman beat reigning champion Caitriona Casey in a thrilling game that went to a tiebreaker.

Ní Churraoin secured a 21-12 19-21 11-3 victory in what was an upset victory. Casey had claimed this title on six occasions and even though the Cork handballer fought valiantly, as she was forced to take a 15-minute injury time out in the tiebreaker due to a calf complaint, Ní Churraoin was not to be denied.

The Galway woman was the more consistent player over the course of this see-saw contest as her aggressive style of play brought about rich reward. Ní Churraoin was able to carve out openings in the front court with her willingness to go after the kill shot at every available opportunity paying off.

If Ní Churraoin needed any additional motivation before the game commenced, a poll on a handball fan site saw 95% of people predicting Casey to claim another All-Ireland title.

Former county footballer and camóg Ní Churaoin showed few signs of early nerves as she started on the front foot, opening a 4-0 lead as she set the tone, but when Casey raced to an 8-4 lead, it appeared the Ballydesmond woman would kick on.

However, Ní Churraoin remained unfazed as the Galway woman continued to battle away and eventually tied the game at 12 with a great pass shot.

This heightened the pre-game underdog’s belief as Ní Churraoin began to pick her spots with her serve and carve out opportunities for kill shots. She moved 18-12 ahead and even when Casey got her chance to serve, Ní Churraoin produced a front-court kill shot to regain serve as she quickly secured game point.

The 26-year-old carved out an opening with a fine serve as she produced a right-hand kill shot from the middle of the court to secure game one.

Casey was always going to respond and she did just that in game two. Even though Ní Churraoin raced into a 7-1 advantage, Casey produced her best handball to surge 18-12 in front. Ní Churraoin produced some inspired handball to lead 19-18 but Casey showed all her experience to come through 21-19.

The winner managed to stay composed as Ní Churraoin moving 3-1 ahead in the tiebreaker before Casey was forced to take an injury timeout. The long delay in play didn’t halt Ní Churraoin’s momentum as she sought to move her opponent around the court on account of the injury.

Ní Churraoin moved 7-1 up and even though Casey produced an excellent fly kill to cut the deficit, it was the Galway woman who was in control. Some excellent roof play saw Ní Churraoin move one away from victory as she produced a big serve before dispatching a front-court kill shot to become champion.

Galway’s Peter Donohue lost his All Ireland Junior Final against Cavan’s Joe Dillon 21-9 21-15 after defeating Jack Holden (Kilkenny) in the semi-final 21-18, 21-12.

Abbeyknockmoy’s Emma Kinane lost out in her Minor All Ireland semi-final 21-17 17-21 11-8 against Wexford’s Jodie Keeling while in the Men’s Junior B last four, Shane Birney of Wexford defeated Shane Lawless 21-7, 21-3.