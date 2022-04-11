HANDBALL: Martin Mulkerrins wins USHA Pro Players Championship

Moycullen’s Martin Mulkerrins travelled Stateside earlier in the week to compete in the USHA Pro Players’ Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah State.

And last night (Sunday, 10th April), 5 rounds later he took the title, defeating the defending champion and undefeated pro champion, Killian Carrol. Mulkerrins blitzed his way to the semi finals where he dispatched of the Number 2 seed, Mexican, Luis Cordova 16-14, 15-6.

The final was a tense affair in which both players displayed all that’s good in game – spinning power serves, flat roll-out kills and remarkable retrieves.

Mulkerrins took the first 15-8. Carrol, bidding for his fifth consecutive Pro Players title, trailed 11-8 in the second but showed his class to come back and see it out on a 15-11 scoreline.

However, in the tie-breaker, Galway man Mulkerrins, was unstoppable and he closed out the game 15-4 to be crowned the 2022 USHA Pro Players’ Champion.