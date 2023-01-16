HANDBALL: Martin Mulkerrins Wins New Orleans Pro-Stop Event

Martin Mulkerrins won the World Players of Handball Pro-Stop event in New Orleans yesterday (Sunday, 15th January), beating Mexico’s Lucho Cordova in the final.

The Moycullen ace is now Number 2 on the WPH ranking list.

Moycullen’s ace handballer, Martin Mulkerrins, brought his A-game to the World Players of Handball (WPH) Pro-Stop in New Orleans, Louisiana, this weekend where he won his four matches without dropping a game.

In the final, he overcame the Mexican and WPH number one seed, Lucho Cordova. Mulkerrins’ power serves and inch-perfect kills saw him win the first 15-2 and despite a late comeback in the second Cordova couldn’t reel-in Mulkerrins who secured the victory 15-11 in the second.

Mulkerrins is now seeded Number 2 on the WPH ranking list. Next Pro-Stop for the Moycullen man is in 3 weeks time in Missoula, Montana.