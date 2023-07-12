HANDBALL: All-Ireland Senior Doubles Final Preview with Martin & Diarmuid Mulkerrins

Moycullen brothers Martin and Diarmuid Mulkerrins aim to bridge a 97-year-gap when meet Meath’s Brian Carroll and Gary McConnell in the All-Ireland 60*30 senior doubles handball final this weekend.

Athenry’s Joe Whyte and Christy Barrett were Galway’s last winners back in 1926.

Leading up to the match, Martin and Diarmuid sat down for a chat with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

The Mulkerrins take to the court in Croke Park on Saturday (15th July) from 12pm.

The match can be viewed live on GAA Handball Facebook page. Those travelling will need to purchase tickets online available at www.gaahandball.ie