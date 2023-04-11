GYMNASTICS: Three Renmore Gymnasts to Represent Ireland in European Championships in Turkey

Renmore’s Emma Slevin (Claregalway), Kate Molloy (Moycullen) and Jane Heffernan (Corcullen) will represent Ireland on Wednesday (12th April) at the European Championships in Antalya, Turkey.
The trio join UK based Halle Hilton in sub division 4 against Great Britain, Germany, France and Italy.
==
Qualifiers
- 11th April – Men’s Qualifiers from 8.00am to 6.15pm Irish time
- 12th April – Women’s Qualifiers from 8.00am to 6.30pm Irish time
All-Around Finals
- 13th April – Men’s All-Around Final from 2.00 to 4.45pm Irish time
- 14th April – Women’s All-Around Final 2.00 to 4.00pm Irish time
Apparatus Finals
- 15th April – Men’s Apparatus Final Day 1- Floor, Pommel & Rings from 11.30am to 1.55pm Irish time
- 15th April – Women’s Apparatus Final Day 1- Vault & Uneven bars from 11.30am to 1.55pm Irish time
- 16th April – Men’s Apparatus Final Day 2- Vault, Parallel Bar & High Bar from 11.00am to 1.40pm Irish time
- 16th April – Women’s Apparatus Final Day 2- Beam & Floor from 11.00am to 1.40pm Irish time
Live Streaming
- Qualifications will be live streamed at https://gymtv.online/
- Finals will be live streamed at www.eurovisionsports.tv/europe…
- Live Scoring will be available at www.smartscoring.com
Best of luck team! Follow live scoring on our Twitter page.
https://www.gymnasticsireland.com/news/2023/2023-european-championships-turkey-how-to-watch-and-follow