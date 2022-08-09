GYMNASTICS: Galway Trio Representing Ireland in European Artistic Championships

The 2022 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships kick off this Thursday (11th August) in Munich, Germany.

First up is the Women’s Junior and Senior competitions which takes place from Thursday 11th to Sunday 14th August.

Renmore Gymnastics Club Seniors Emma Slevin (Claregalway) , Bláthnaid Higgins (Maree) and Kate Molloy (Moycullen) take to the floor on Thursday 11th Aug with their team mates Emily Moorhead (Salto Club Lisburn) and Halle Hilton ( Ipswich).

The Women’s Senior team comprising of Emma Slevin, Emily Moorhead, Bláthnaid Higgins, Halle Hilton & Kate Molloy are due to start their competition on Thursday 11th August. The Senior Team departed for Munich on Sunday last, 7th August accompanied by the Women’s Junior Team, Lily Russell, Sophie McGuinness, Maeve McGuinness, Caoimhe Ní Drisceoil & Aisling Hurley who are competing this Friday 12th August.

Qualification and All-Around Finals

August – Women’s Senior Team, Subdivision 2: 11:20 – 13:30 (Irish Time) Friday 12th August – Women’s Junior Team, Subdivision 1: 11:20 – 13:20 (Irish Time)

*Please note that for this competition, qualifiers and all-around finals have been merged

Apparatus Finals

August – Women’s Junior Apparatus Finals: 09:00 – 12:05 (Irish Time) Sunday 14th August – Women’s Senior Apparatus Finals: 13:30 – 16:30 (Irish Time)

Live streaming of Senior Qualifications & All-Around Finals available here … https://www.eurovisionsports.tv/europeangymnastics/

Live streaming of Junior Qualifications … https://gymtv.online/live

You can follow the live scoring on www.Munich2022.com and on our Twitter page @GymnasticsIre