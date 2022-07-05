GYMNASTICS: Four from Galway On Ireland Team For European Championship

Four Galway gymnasts have been selected on the Ireland Artistic team for the upcoming European Championships.

Emma Slevin, Blathnaid Higgins, Kate Molloy and Jane Heffernan will contest the senior women’s section in Munich in August.

Irish Sport HQ, Dublin: Gymnastics Ireland is happy to announce the Artistic Gymnastics team for the upcoming 2022 European Championships from 11th – 21st August in Munich as follows…

JUNIOR WOMEN’S ARTISTIC GYMNASTS* Lilly Russell* Sophie McGuinness* Maeve McGuiness* Caoimhe Ni Drisceoil* Aisling Hurley

SENIOR WOMEN’S ARTISTIC GYMNASTS* Emma Slevin* Emily Moorhead* Blathnaid Higgins* Halle Hilton* Kate Molloy* RES Jane Heffernan

JUNIOR MEN’S ARTISTIC GYMNASTS* Niall Hooton

SENIOR MEN’S ARTISTIC GYMNASTS* Rhys McClenaghan* Dominick Cunningham* Daniel Fox* Eamon Montgomery* Ewan McAteer

COACHES* Sally Batley* Colm Murray* Inna Korobchynska* Connor McGovern* Luke Carson* Andrew Smith

JUDGES* Mary Murray* Amanda McMaster* Denis Donoghue* Colm O’Toole* Adam Doyle

PHYSIO* Julianne Ryan

HEADS OF DELEGATION* Sandra Stevenson* Luke Carson

Click here to see the official Artistic Gymnastics Timetable with information on qualifiers and finals for both the Men’s and Women’s teams.

Commenting on the team announcement Gymnastics Ireland’s CEO Ciaran Gallagher said:

‘Congratulations and best of luck in final preparations to our Men’s and Women’s Junior & Senior Teams who will compete at the upcoming European Championships in Munich. This multi-sport championships is the return of the format launched in Glasgow 2018 and proved a huge success with massive global TV audiences tuning in. The event was brought to Irish fans by RTÉ who will again be providing significant coverage of all the multi-sport action from Munich. Roll on August…’

Gymnastics Ireland’s Performance and Technical Manager Sally Johnson added:

‘Well done to all our gymnasts who have qualified for the European Championships, it’s great to have junior and senior individual and team participants at this event and to see such a big team overall. This event is also a Senior qualification to the World Championships. Good luck to all!’

Best of luck to our team in their final preparation for this competition!

