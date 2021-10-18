GYMNASTICS: Emma Slevin Competes In Artistic World Championship

Emma Slevin begins her quest for a World gymnastics title in Japan tonight (Tuesday, 19th October).

The Claregalway gymnast competes in the Women’s qualifiers of the Artistic Championships at 3.15am Irish time, where she will compete in all four apparatus.’

Should she qualify, she’ll contest the All-Around Final on Thursday morning.

Olympic finalist Rhys McClenaghan and European finalist Emma Slevin are competing in the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships which takes place from the 18th – 24th October.

Emma Slevin, who made history this year by becoming the first Irish gymnast to qualify for All Around Finals in a European Gymnastics Championships, is up first. Emma is due to compete on Day 2 of the Women’s qualifiers on Tuesday 19th October at 11.15am Local time, 3.15am Irish time where she will compete on all four women’s apparatus.

Rhys McClenaghan who also made history for Ireland this year by becoming the first Irish gymnast to compete at an Olympic final will compete at the qualifiers on Pommel Horse on Wednesday 20th October at 3.10pm local time, 7.10am Irish time.

The finals are taking place on:

Thursday 21st Oct: Women’s All-Around final – from 6.30pm local time and 10.30am Irish time

Saturday 23rd Oct: Pommel Horse Final at 6pm local time 10am Irish time