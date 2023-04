Renmore’s Emma Slevin, Kate Molloy and Jane Heffernan competed in the European Championships on Wednesday, representing Ireland along with Halle Hilton.

In the All-Around competition, Emma Slevin (48.866) was best placed in 31st, followed by Halle Hilton (46.366) in 54th, Kate Molloy (44.766) in 64th, and Jane Heffernan (44.322) in 69th.

Focus now shifts to Rhys McClenaghan who will compete in the finals of the Pommel Horse competition on Saturday around 12.10pm Irish time.