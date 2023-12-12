Galway Bay FM

12 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Guinness to sponsor Women’s Six Nations

Share story:
Guinness to sponsor Women’s Six Nations
Six Nations Rugby and Guinness have announced a new long-term partnership that will see the women’s Championship renamed the Guinness Women’s Six Nations as of 2024, alongside the extension of the Title Partnership of the Men’s Championship, the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

 The expansion of the iconic partnership reflects a shared ambition to continue to build both events into the most valued and respected Championships in world sport, offering the widest possible appeal for a global audience. 

 Guinness became the very first partner of the Women’s Six Nations in 2019, at the same time as their Title Partnership of the men’s Championship began. Guinness’s new Title Partnership with Women’s Six Nations confirms the brand as one of the world’s biggest supporters of women’s rugby.

 Guinness’ Title Partnership of Women’s Six Nations is a representation of its commitment to create a better society through diversity and inclusion, as part of Diageo’s Society 2030: Spirit of Progress agenda.  

 As the greatest annual international rugby competition, the Guinness Men’s Six Nations continues to grow, with players and fans joined in anticipating its arrival and savouring the blockbuster entertainment it delivers. 

 

Share story:

Galway Development Team looking to retain Connacht Hurling League title

Having won the title last January, the Galway Development Hurlers are looking to retain their Connacht Hurling League title early in the new year when the...

Galway's Cillian Tollett named in Ireland U16 squad

Ireland Men’s Under-16s will take on England in Staffordshire, England on Friday in their final friendly of 2023. Paul Osam has named an 18-player squad...

Final weekend of league action this year for Galway Volleyball teams

The last matches of the year for Galway Volleyball Club were played at the weekend, with mixed results closing out the first round of the League. On Satur...

Connacht to be without Mack Hansen for Saracens trip

Connacht will be without the injured Mack Hansen for Saturday afternoon’s trip to Saracens in the European Champions Cup. The Irish international winger...