Guinness to sponsor Women’s Six Nations

Six Nations Rugby and Guinness have announced a new long-term partnership that will see the women’s Championship renamed the Guinness Women’s Six Nations as of 2024, alongside the extension of the Title Partnership of the Men’s Championship, the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

The expansion of the iconic partnership reflects a shared ambition to continue to build both events into the most valued and respected Championships in world sport, offering the widest possible appeal for a global audience.

Guinness became the very first partner of the Women’s Six Nations in 2019, at the same time as their Title Partnership of the men’s Championship began. Guinness’s new Title Partnership with Women’s Six Nations confirms the brand as one of the world’s biggest supporters of women’s rugby.

Guinness’ Title Partnership of Women’s Six Nations is a representation of its commitment to create a better society through diversity and inclusion, as part of Diageo’s Society 2030: Spirit of Progress agenda.

As the greatest annual international rugby competition, the Guinness Men’s Six Nations continues to grow, with players and fans joined in anticipating its arrival and savouring the blockbuster entertainment it delivers.