GUINNESS SIX NATIONS returns for 2022 as anticipation builds around Rugby’s Greatest Championship

Title sponsor GUINNESS is delighted to welcome fans back to stadiums, pubs and bars to enjoy a pint of the black stuff

GUINNESS will continue its role as the Official Responsible Drinking Partner with Guinness 0.0.

The Aviva Stadium will be first stadium in the world to have Guinness 0.0 available on draught

GUINNESS will be launching a giveaway, providing fans with money can’t buy experiences and prizes in the run up to the matches

Today marked the much-anticipated return of GUINNESS SIX NATIONS 2022, with players and coaches from the six competing nations attending a virtual launch, as they gear up to Rugby’s Greatest Championship for the 23rd time.

Jonny Sexton, Tom Curry, Dan Biggar, Stuart Hogg, Michele Lamaro and Gaël Fickou were in attendance to share their thoughts and predictions on the upcoming GUINNESS SIX NATIONS Championship. Head Coaches, Andy Farrell, Eddie Jones, Wayne Pivac, Gregor Townsend, Kieran Crowley and Fabien Galthie joined the players and shared their readied excitement for the return of fans to stadiums once again.

Kicking off on 5th February, Round 1 of GUINNESS SIX NATIONS 2022 will see Ireland host defending champions Wales in the first head-to-head clash of the series. Ireland will be set on reclaiming the trophy in front of a passionate crowd. Following Ireland v Wales, Scotland host their English rivals in a battle for the Calcutta Cup. Scotland will aim to defend the trophy following a triumphant win at Twickenham in last year’s Championship. The weekend’s drama will draw to a close on the Sunday with France facing Italy at the Stade de France in Paris.

As anticipation builds for the GUINNESS SIX NATIONS, GUINNESS will be launching a giveaway, providing rugby fans with the opportunity to win money can’t buy experiences and prizes. Prizes will range from match tickets, signed merchandise, home entertainment packages and of course Guinness products. More information will be shared in the coming days.

Guinness will continue its support as the Official Responsible Drinking Partner, with Guinness 0.0 available in the Aviva Stadium for the first time. Guinness 0.0 ensures fans can get the same beautifully smooth taste and perfectly crafted pints of Guinness Draught, just without the alcohol. The latest in 250 years of innovation, Guinness 0.0 helps to create choice for every occasion, now including those attending GUINNESS SIX NATIONS matches in the Aviva Stadium. With Ireland v Wales kicking the Championship off, the Aviva Stadium will be first stadium in the world to have Guinness 0.0 available on draught.

Mark Sandys, Global Head of Beer at Diageo, commented: “We’re thrilled to be able to welcome back the GUINNESS SIX NATIONS and we’re more excited than ever to see fans across all of the competing nations join us at the stadiums, pubs and bars this year. This will be the first time Guinness 0.0 is available on draught in a stadium – that is a proud step for us. We are committed to making the rugby occasion inclusive and enjoyable for all. We wish the players the very best of luck and look forward to sharing a pint of the black stuff with fans across the world.”

GUINNESS SIX NATIONS 2022 kicks off with Ireland vs Wales in Dublin on February 5th at 14:15 (GMT).



To find out more visit www.guinness.com