Colm Reilly and Conor Kenny have been handed their first Connacht starts for tomorrow’s Guinness PRO14 clash with Scarlets.

Offaly prop Kenny will be in a front-row alongside Shane Delahunt and Paddy McAllister.

While scrum-half Reilly will partner Jack Carty in the half-backs for the game at the Sportsground.

Ultan Dillane and Kieran Marmion have both been released from the Ireland camp, Dillane starts in the pack with Marmion on the bench.

Connacht Coach Andy Friend spoke to William Davies