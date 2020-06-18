Guidance on Covid-19 Equipment and Supplies for GAA Clubs

The GAA have provided information and guidance to clubs on the use of Covid-19 equipment and supplies.

GAA clubs are busy making their facilities a safe environment for all members as part of re-opening preparations.

Covid-19 safety signs should be displayed wherever possible in club facilities while face masks, disinfectant and sanitizer stations and social distancing markers are important.

Recommendations and advice on equipment and supplies that could help to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission have been given to GAA clubs as well as access to printable GAA branded signage and a list of companies offering discounts to clubs.

It comes after the GAA delivered its first live webinar on preparing for a Safe Return to Gaelic Games yesterday evening.

The ‘Covid-19 Reopening Facilities’ document can be downloaded here.