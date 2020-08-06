GUI Statement on Overseas Events following the latest review of the Irish Government’s Green List on 4th August 2020

Following the Irish Government’s decision on Tuesday 4th August to continue with the current public health measures, the Department of Foreign Affairs continues to advise against non-essential travel overseas. This includes Great Britain but does not apply to Northern Ireland.

Therefore, after consultation with the relevant Government authorities, the GUI is recommending that any players from the Republic of Ireland who have entered the following Championships now withdraw in accordance with this advice:

· Brabazon Trophy, Sherwood Forest (England), 18-21 August 2020

· The Amateur Championship, Royal Birkdale (England), 25-30 August 2020

· European Amateur Championship (Individual), Golf du Medoc (France), 2-5 September 2020

Players from Northern Ireland are not subject to any current public health restrictions on travel for any of these events, with both Great Britain and France exempted from quarantine requirements by public health officials in Northern Ireland. However, should players plan to travel, they must consult in full the Executive’s advice on overseas travel here: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/coronavirus-covid-19-regulations-guidance-travel

Furthermore, in accordance with the advice we have received from Sport Ireland, any players from Northern Ireland who choose to travel for any or all of these events must not play golf in the Republic of Ireland within 14 days of their return to the island of Ireland – irrespective of their point of entry.

In addition to this recommendation, the GUI can also confirm that it has withdrawn from participation in the following team events:



European Young Masters (27-29 Aug, Czech Rep.)

European Seniors Team Championship (1-4 Sept, Austria)

European Amateur Team Championship (9-12 Sept, Netherlands)

A further decision on participation in the European Boys Team Championship, due to be played in Spain on 19-22 October, will be forthcoming shortly.