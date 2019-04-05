GUI ANNOUNCES NEW CLUB MEDAL COMPETITION

The Ryder Cup course at The K Club will play host to the Finals of the inaugural GUI All-Ireland Gold Medals.

With the introduction of this new competition by the Golfing Union of Ireland, club golfers will have a unique opportunity to participate at individual level in a national GUI event. Spread across three different handicap categories, the competition is open to all club members and entry is free for all affiliated golf clubs. Clubs can enter online at: https://tourentry.golfbox.dk/?cid=1897492 .

The GUI All-Ireland Gold Medals consist of three stages:

First, each entered club will nominate one of their singles competitions as a club qualifier. Entrants on the day will compete in one of three handicap categories – 9 and below, 10-17 or 18 and over. The best nett score in each category will qualify for the regional final.

Four regional finals will be held throughout Ireland in August of 2019, with all club qualifiers playing for a place in the All-Ireland Final. The best three scores in each category in each provincial final will advance (36 golfers in all).

The All-Ireland Final of the event will take place at The K Club on Tuesday 8th October 2019, with a meal and prizegiving ceremony taking place after their round. Sharon Smurfit, Director of Golf at The K Club said: “I, along with my team are honoured that The K Club is hosting the inaugural 2019 All Ireland Gold Medal Final on our Ryder Cup Course in October. We look forward to welcoming the all-Ireland finalists to what will be a thrilling end to this new competition. The Ryder Cup course has hosted many special events including the Ryder Cup in 2006 and more recently the Irish Open in 2016, so the finalists will have a challenging day here in October. We are delighted to work alongside the GUI in hosting this All Ireland Final and I wish all the competitors the very best of luck in their qualifying rounds.”

The full regulations for the competition are available to view here: https://bit.ly/2UyFRoU

The GUI All-Ireland Gold Medals are being introduced in 2019 following the support for this proposal by affiliated clubs at the Annual Delegates’ Meetings last November.