GUI Announce Connacht Provincial And Regional Coaching Panels

The GUI has announced the Connacht Provincial and Regional coaching panels for 2019 with several Galway golfers involved. Those who will be involved in the Provincial Coaching Panel are at U18 level, Paul Costello (Cregmore Park), Gavan Keogh (Galway), Darren Leufer (Athenry) and Sam Murphy (Portumna).

At U16 Level, the Galway players selected are both from Galway Bay Golf Club in Adam Challoner and Luke Cunningham while at U14 Level, the Galway golfers are Conor Lawless (Athenry), Pauric McNeela (Oughterard), Cathal Penney (Athenry) and Finn Rohdich (Athenry).

The Regional Coaching Panels at U16 and U14 have also been announced. Galway players involved are Liam Boyce (Oughterard), Eoghan Burke (Athenry), Jack Conway (Cregmore Park), Rory Donnellan (Tuam), Donnacha Finn (Loughrea), Raef Ford (Oughterard), Leo Kilfeather (Galway), Darragh McCartin (Athenry) and Dean Nevin (Loughrea).

The Galway players named in the U14 Regional Panel are Niall Connelly (Ballinasloe), Thom Donnellan (Galway), Jack Forde (Dunmore Demesne), Cillian Lally (Athenry), Tallon Milton (Galway Bay), Charlie Mooney (Ballinasloe), Isaac Oliver (Ballinasloe), Cormac Quinlan (Galway Bay) and Colm Shivnan (Athenry).