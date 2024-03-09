Group doing “The Toughest Trek” to raise awareness for people with Sensory Challenges.

A group of people are doing what can truly be called “The Toughest Trek” this June Bank Holiday Weekend.

They plan to climb four peaks around the country, all with the hope that the initiative will start a conversation in local areas around communities coming together to initiate positive changes for people who may be affected by different sensory challenges.

Fergus Farrell is no stranger to extreme challenges.

The former Rugby Player ruptured three spinal discs in the middle of his back in 2018 and was told that he had less than a 5% chance of ever walking again.

In 2019 he completed a 206km walk from the site of the injury in Athenry, Galway to the NRH in Dún Laoighaire, Dublin raising €70,000 for spine injuries research in NRH.

Since then, Fergus has attempted and completed many extreme challenges.

He joined John Mulligan in the studio to talk about the upcoming challenge and what they hope to achieve.