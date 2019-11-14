Greyhound traceability system procurement process begins as IGB continue to implement care and welfare measures

The Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) has announced the commencement of a tender process for a greyhound traceability system which will monitor and record key life events for all registered greyhounds throughout their life.

The provisions for a full traceability system are contained in the Greyhound Racing Act 2019, which was signed into law by the President in May.

A draft framework for the system has been devised by a working group established by the Board for this purpose. Discussions have taken place with numerous bodies such as the Irish Coursing Club (ICC), the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB), Greyhound Racing Victoria (GRV) and Capita (providers of the Cattle Movement and Monitoring System [CMMS] to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine).

CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board, Gerard Dollard, commented: “A traceability system for racing greyhounds was sought by the IGB in the context of updating the 1958 Greyhound Industry Act. Traceability is a key priority in our care and welfare programme, with legislative provisions being made in the Greyhound Racing Act 2019, signed into law in May. When implemented, the traceability system will record the location and controller details of a racing greyhound throughout key events – birth, microchipping, registration, racing career, changes of ownership, controller, location, export, retirement and end of life. This demonstrates the IGB’s determination to ensure a ‘whole of life’ approach for greyhounds, as contained in its Strategic Plan 2018-2022.”

The traceability system will run in tandem with the current microchipping regulations and IGB’s scanning and drug sampling project, and will be used to scan greyhounds for identification, racing and sampling purposes.

The tender process, which is being run through the European Journal, has a closing date for tenders of Wednesday, 18th December 2019.