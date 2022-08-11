Greyhound Racing in Galway Suspended Tomorrow Night Due To High Temperature Warning.

Due to Met Éireann’s High Temperature warning for Leinster and Munster and considering the care and welfare needs of racing greyhounds, Rásaíocht Con Éireann (RCÉ) has announced the suspension of evening racing and trial activity (after 11am) at all stadia for Friday 12th August. This is in addition to the suspension of activity previously announced for today (Thursday 11th).

Racing will not take place at Shelbourne Park, Limerick Greyhound Stadium and Enniscorthy tonight (Thursday 11th August).Racing will not take place on Friday 12th August at the following venues: Newbridge, Kilkenny, Kingdom Greyhound Stadium (Tralee), Galway, Curraheen Park (Cork), Shelbourne Park (Dublin) and Clonmel.

RCÉ will continue to review upcoming fixtures at each venue daily at 10.00am and further notices will be issued regarding the rescheduling of any relevant race meetings on the RCÉ website www.grireland.ie.

RCÉ says it will review the position daily considering the latest weather forecast. Arrangements are in place at tracks to ensure that additional water points including greyhound baths are made available and additional ventilation in kennels where appropriate.

Owners and trainers are reminded of the importance of good ventilation in transportation arrangements for greyhounds and ensuring that adequate water and other supports are available for all greyhounds. Further advice and information on ‘caring for the greyhound in hot weather’ is available on www.grireland.ie