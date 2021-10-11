GREYHOUND RACING: Galway team set new track record at Shelbourne Park

While the semi-finals of the Juvenile Derby and RCETS Open 600 took centre stage at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night, Dana Point (Sparta Maestro/ Blundel Spark) took the opportunity in the supporting Talking Dogs Online TV Open 850 to cement her status as Ireland’s very best ultra-marathon performer with a sensational record-breaking display.

The Mullins Curtin Syndicate, Galway, owned Dana Point came away well but failed to hold her position into the bend before turning fourth. She was always within striking distance, however. It was down the back straight that she started to show her class.

Tinnock Soils led from Getawaywithit and Sporting Rita as they entered the back straight, but Dana Point made them look as if they were galloping through quicksand. Showing massive pace, Dana Point shot to the front before the fifth bend before sauntering clear for the easiest of wins.

Powering home, Dana Point struck the line seven lengths clear of Tinnock Solis in a brilliant 47.05, taking some .06sec off the previous best of Corporate Attack which had been set on Derby final night in 2009.

Unfortunately, options for ultra-marathon trackers are limited but Dana Point seems likely to take in the Winter Racing Festival and the Shelbourne Open Marathon for the second year running.