GREYHOUND RACING: Galway continue to fly flag at BoyleSports Irish Derby

The Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby continued at Shelbourne Park on Friday evening (26th August) and there were many brilliant performances, but the undoubted star of proceedings was Coolavanny Hoffa as he took off in the opening heat top set the tone.

Trained in Tipperary by Michael O’Donovan and owned by his son Mark none of the impressive heats could match that of Coolavanny Hoffa as he produced one of the great displays of early speed ever seen at Shelbourne Park.

Heat 1 – HOFFA GOES BALLISTIC

Anyone that doubted Coolavanny Hoffa’s Derby credentials may have changed their mind after his sensational display in the first of the eight heats.

This was scarcely a contest with the brilliant son of Droopys Sydney and Coolavanny Ella leaving a top-class field stranded.

Showing electric pace into the turn, Hoffa quickly moved into pole position to lead the field by upwards of four lengths at the second bend. Wi Can dream initially gave chase but he was bettered by Ballymac Run at the third turn.

Coolavanny Hoffa was ruthless out front. Showing devastating pace, he posted a magnificent 16.80 to the third turn. While he may have come back to his rivals in the closing stages, Coolavanny Hoffa could not have been any more impressive as he saw off Ballymac Run by six lengths in a brilliant, fastest of the Derby, 29.13.

Beach Avenue, who was not in the same parish as the front two at the second turn, came from the back of the field with his traditional massive finish to grab third, just a length behind Ballymac Run.

Heat 2 – INCREDIBLE BOY AS EXPLOSIVE AS EVER

Explosive Boy is an amazing greyhound.

It’s as simple as that and he added another victory in the very best of company to confirm it in Heat 2. Not for the first time in his career, the comments on the card will read fast away, always led.

It doesn’t tell the full story but it’s pretty accurate. Cheryl Sutcliffe’s son of Good News and Delightful Girl had to be on his toes in the opening yards and that exactly what he was. Flashing from the inside box, he led One Time Only into the turn.

In fact, as they entered the back straight, the field were in race card order. Importantly, Explosive Boy, who seems to be getting stronger with age, was in the driving seat. One Time Only did show massive pace and determination to challenge on the outside of Explosive Boy into the third turn but once failing to get to the front, he faded on the run in.

Droopys Gravy ran a big back straight to get into a challenging position, while magical Kuba stayed on strongly but so too did Explosive Boy. The reigning Dog of the Year powered home to record win number twenty-three of his illustrious career, seeing off his kennel companion Magical Kuba by three lengths in 29.40. Droopys Gravy qualified in third, a further length back in third.

Heat 3 – CALLAWAY MORE PRO THAN AM

The Owen McKenna trained Callaway Pro Am has quickly developed into one of the best in the business.

That was certainly evident in Heat 3 as he saw off a top class field which included a classic winner, a Grade 1 winner and two track record holders.

The early exchanges were to prove decisive. Bockos Budsit broke fast from trap five to predictably challenge for the early lead but Callaway Pro Am was up to the challenge. Showing tremendous early speed, the son of Skywalker Farloe and Bottle Of Banter actually held and headed Bockos Budsit into the turn.

Once doing so, Denis Murphy’s talented youngster never looked under a moment’s pressure. In contrast to the front two, both Singalong Sally and Sentimental Lad were tardy at traps and were always struggling to get involved.

Sentimental Lad, in particular, was very unlucky. He was left in traps and ran on strongly only to lose out on a place in the third round by a short head.

This was all about Callaway Pro Am, however. Bockos Budsit did all he could to stay on the coat tails of the leader and ran well in second but Callaway Pro Am emerged a decisive two length winner in a fast 29.33.

At his current trajectory, it’s safe to suggest the winner is destined for big things. Bockos Budsit was second with Hanover Phantom running a fine race to hold Sentimental Lad, just a neck behind the runner-up, in third.

Heat 4 – MAGIC MAGICO

Romeo Magico may have charged the traps and mistimed his start for the second week running but, unlike seven days earlier, he turned close to the leaders, allowing him show his exceptional back straight pace.

For the second week running Benalmadena Roxy set the pace up the fence but she was always under pressure once Scooby Duchess and Romeo Magico turned behind her. Romeo Magico seemed set to go second on the turn but was squeezed for room and had to settle for third.

It was a different story when they entered the back straight, however. Once finding room to race, David Firmager’s brilliant son of Magical Bale and Fabulous Artist started to move through the gears. Moving second at halfway, the English Derby champion cruised past Benalmadena Roxy as they hit the third turn. It was a most impressive manoeuvre and one that allowed the Graham Holland trained superstar to put the result beyond doubt. Moving with fluency to the line, Romeo Magico emerged a comfortable five length winner over the staying on Cushie Concorde in 29.54. Scooby Duchess was just a length further back in third.

Heat 5 – JET WINS A THRILLER

Mustang Jet had to win Heat 5 twice to justify favouritism for Paul Horig, Sean Bourke and Dolores Ruth but that’s exactly what he did.

One of the leaders after a slick exit from six, he was challenged into the turn by Kilgraney Sydney.

For the next three hundred yards or so, the pair went toe to toe. But Mustang Jet finally saw off his rivals at the third turn and seemed certain to go on to a comfortable success once doing so. Crafty Kokoro had other ideas.

Despite being forced to check her stride when a relatively close fourth at the third turn, the Corn Cuchulainn winner got going again to launch a massive challenge on the run in. Mustang Jet was not going to be denied, however. The son of Droopys Jet and Mustang Kay Cee ran right to the line to hold his advancing rival by a head in 29.72. Droopys Rocker ran a huge race in third, giving the impression he could have a big future.

Heat 6 – MACHO HAS REASON TO BE PROUD

Macho Pride returned to winning ways in Heat 6, containing the late charge of Droopys Nice One to confirm the promise he showed in the opening round.

The Under The Stars Syndicate owned son of Good News and Sylvias Chloe had run an encouraging race in defeat six days earlier and those that backed the Kieran Lynch trained star were handsomely rewarded.

Despite taking a hefty bump in the early yards, Macho Pride forced his way to the front into the corner. It was a decisive manoeuvre although Droopys Nice One did make him work hard for victory. The hot favourite from an ideal draw in the stripes, Droopys Nice One didn’t make one of her better starts but tracked well to move second before the third turn.

At this point she seemed the more likely winner, but Macho Pride wasn’t done with yet. He drifted wide off the final turn, forcing Droopys Nice One to switch sides and this made the difference. Droopys Nice One continued to close but Macho Pride hit the line with a head to spare in 29.79. Killeacle Phelps, for the second week running, flashed home to grab third, just three parts of a length adrift.

Heat 7 – CRYSTAL SHINES

Bockos Crystal continued her rise to the top with a superb display of pace and determination in Heat 7, in turn completing a wonderful double for Graham Holland.

Bev Lochead’s bitch missed the start last week but was much sharpen on this occasion and that set her up for a fine success.

Priceless Jet actually broke fastest but Bockos Crystal had too much early dash. Flying up the centre of the track, the daughter of Droopy Sydney and Vigorous Hilary took control into the turn and was always going to take some stopping once dictating the pace into the back straight.

Priceless Jet got the better of Iso Fantastic to give chase down the back straight and looked a serious threat once doing so. Bockos Crystal was only a length in front on the third turn, but he is very strong, and she kicked again off the final bend to contain Priceless Jet.

Bockos Crystal took the verdict by a length from Priceless Jet in 29.65. Iso Fantastic continued his fine run of form to finish just three lengths away in third.

Heat 8 – STEFANS ROCKS HIS RIVALS AGAIN

He may have been sent off a 14-1 chance, but Stefans Rock was a thoroughly deserving winner of the final heat of the night for Shea Campbell as he maintained his unbeaten record in the classic.

Good Cody was the hot favourite after posting the fastest time of the opening round, but luck was not on his side. Immediately squeezed after trap rise, he was amongst dogs on the bend where he lost his footing to take a tumble. He was back up on his feet straight away, but his Derby campaign was over.

Stefans Rock didn’t have the clearest of passages either but did show great determination into the corner to hold Galloping Sydney into the second bend. Once going to the front, one suspected he was always going to come home in front.

Galloping Sydney did all he could to stay with the leader but ran out of steam in the latter stages. Instead, Skywalker Barry and Bulletfromagun came through in the final fifty yards to take second and third. Stefans Rock was too good on this occasion, however.

The son of Ballymac Vic and Avongate Nova went on to record a two-length success in 29.77. Skywalker Barry was three parts of a length to the good over Bulletfromagun in third.

Things started to get serious in the Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night as the second round of the classic came to a dramatic conclusion.

There were some superb performances but also several big-name casualties.

Ballinabola Ed was fastest on the clock as he justified his lofty position in the outright market but there were many brilliant displays to reflect upon.

Heat 9 – WARRIOR LEAVES RIVALS STANDING

The first of Saturday’s heats would have been fitting of a Derby semi-final with all six of the competitors amongst Ireland’s fastest.

It was clear that at least one of the more fancied runners would exit the competition and, ultimately, they turned out to be Kildare, Twoinarow and Hello Hammond.

Instead, Born Warrior, owned by the Whatever You Like Syndicate, produced a massive run out front to come home in front of a gallant Maris Wedding and an eye-catching Barefoot Supremo. The Jennifer O’Donnell trained Born Warrior was fluent at trap rise and quickly moved to the front.

Maries Wedding was also fast into stride and sat a close second into the turn. In contrast, Kildare and Twoinarow were tardy at boxes and were always struggling to land a blow.

Born Warrior ran a tremendous bend to maintain and increase his lead into the back straight, but Maries Wedding was not to be shaken off. Barefoot Supremo, after a better start than normal, shipped a bump on the corner, but recovered well to move third down the back straight, passing Twoinarow and Kildare in the process.

Born Warrior was still in front, however, and despite running wide at the final bend, the son of Ballymac Best and Mountaylor Queen went on to hold the rallying Maries Wedding by three parts of a length in 29.46. It was a big run by the first and second home, while Barefoot Supremo also ran a massive race to finish just a length adrift in third.

Heat 10 – ALL THE WAY TED

After returning to winning ways eight days earlier, All About Ted made it two wins on the spin in Heat 10 as he cleared the field in the early yards before comfortably holding the staying on Storys Cashout in 29.61.

The Peter Cronin trained Derby finalist was sharpest in the opening exchanges, although he was aided by some crowding on the inside of the track. Storys Cashout emerged in second at the bend but was never close enough to really worry the leader. All About Ted, owned by Willie Rigney and Richard Browne, proceeded to cross the line two lengths clear. Storys Cashout was second with Patient Crusader another two and a half lengths adrift in third.

Heat 11 – VINCENZO KNUCKLES DOWN

Vincenzo (Droopys Sydney/ Alien Nipper) may have been a red-hot favourite to win Heat 11, but he had to knuckle down to secure his expected success with top female Droopys Nextone pushing him hard throughout.

The pair actually raced into the turn side by side at which point they bumped.

Despite being forced wide, Cheryl Sutcliffe’s Vincenzo maintained his momentum and hit the front before the second turn. It was the decisive moment in the contest. As strong as Droopys Nextone is, she was always going to struggle to bridge the gap.

Droopys Nextone did close into the third turn, but the Pat Guilfoyle trained Vincenzo maintained a powerful gallop throughout to eventually come home with a comfortable length to spare over Droopys Nextone in 29.45. Ringabella Boy ran a fine race in third, finishing just three lengths behind the runner-up.

Heat 12 – PEEWEE POUNCES LATE

For much of Heat 12 it seemed certain that Cryptopunk would score for the Derby winning combination of Simon Taylor and Graham Holland, but the Murt Leahy trained Storys Peewee (Over Limit/ Kittys Box) had other ideas.

Cryptopunk shot from the inside box to comfortably lead the field into the bend and set sail for home as they entered the far side. Storys Peewee was actually second into the turn but allowed Carrauntoohil up his inner at this point.

He remained close enough to have a big say, however. Showing fine pace, he joined Carrauntoohil at halfway to dispute second and edged on from that rival at the third turn. Cryptopunk maintained a clear advantage, but it was clear that Storys Peewee was moving with real fluency and purpose when he finally bettered Carrauntoohil.

In a desperate finish, Gavin O’Mahoney’s Storys Peewee made up eye-catching ground in the final yards to collar the long-time leader on the line. The pair were separated by just a short head in 29.54, with Kilgraney Clang also showing fine pace to sit three lengths away in third.

Heat 13 – ED GOES FASTEST

After his heroics in the opening round, Brendan Murphy’s Ballinabola Ed produced a more straightforward success in Heat 13 although he was kept honest throughout by Gortkelly Nestor.

It was the latter who started fastest in the stripes, but the Pat Buckley trained Ballinabola Ed was far faster at boxes than seven days earlier and he quickly moved through the gears to lead on the corner.

Most would have expected the red-hot favourite to race right away from Gortkelly Nestor but that wasn’t the case. Showing the same sort of pace that saw him reach the Derby semi-finals in 2021, Gortkelly Nestor stayed relatively close to Ballinabola Ed.

In fact, for a brief moment on the third turn it looked like he might be starting to close but odds-on backers had nothing to fear. Maintaining his fluent gallop to the line, Ballinabola Ed (Confident Rankin/ Dolls Lady) emerged a brilliant two length winner in a fastest of the night 29.27.

Gortkelly Nestor ran a remarkable race in second, while exciting puppy Tullig Raven was five lengths further adrift in third.

Heat 14 – BAILEY WASN’T TO BE DENIED

A week after coming in for floods of support in the opening round when finishing second, Annagh Bailey emerged a tremendous winner of Heat 14 for Rachel Wheeler.

Dan and Peter Stackpoole’s son of Droopys Sydney and Bellmore Fantasy was prominent into the corner but was forced wide at this point by Irelands Own, who moved to the front.

The favourite was Bobsleigh Dream, but she carried no luck in running, finding traffic on more than one occasion. Irelands Own continued to lead the field passing halfway but Annagh Bailey was readying himself for a challenge.

That challenge came into the third turn with the September ’20 whelp moving up on the shoulder of the leader before charging to the front. Annagh Bailey quickly grabbed a

decisive lead, and he went on to score by two lengths in 29.64. Oakfront Cadet, who was last of the field into the third bend, ran on at sped to grab second on the line, while Athlacca Zette’s Derby journey continued as he finished a neck adrift in third.

Heat 15 – FINN LOOKS THE REAL DEAL

As the second fastest qualifier from the opening round, Ballymac Finn was entitled to start favourite in the five-dog penultimate heat, and he certainly didn’t disappoint.

This was the display of a greyhound with serious Derby claims.

Making a flying start from trap one, Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Finn quickly opened a clear advantage to have matters well in hand as early as the second bend. Fernandes gave chase but couldn’t land a glove on the leader.

Instead, it was his kennel companion Hoodoo Brown that showed huge pace from the second turn and home that came through for second. Ballymac Finn was in a league of his own, however. The well-bred son of Droopys Sydney and Ballymac Petsy, who won’t turn two until November, emerged a very impressive scorer by three lengths in 29.36. Hoodoo Brown was second with Fernandes another length back in third.

Heat 16 – MASTERFUL DISPLAY BY CALLAWAY

After the success of Callaway Pro Am some twenty-four hours earlier, Callaway Master completed a wonderful double for Denis Murphy and Owen McKenna in the final heat of the round.

From what seemed an ideal draw on the fence, the in-form son of Droopys Sydney and Callaway Razl produced a thoroughly professional display.

Breaking smartly, Callaway Master made full use of his inside draw to lead Clampett Danny and Savana hero into the turn. And staying tight to the fence, he increased his advantage to the second bend.

Savana hero soon moved second but was never going to get to the leader who has recent winning form over both 575 and 600yds. As you would expect, Callaway Masters ran right to the line to beat a running on Clona Blu by three lengths in 29.61.