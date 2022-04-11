GREYHOUND RACING: Fast Fit Paddy Crowned Shelbourne Open 600 Champion

Trained in Galway by Declan McDonagh, Fast Fit Paddy was crowned Shelbourne Open 600 champion as the brilliant tracker delivered a top-class performance in the €15,000 to the winner classic on Saturday night.

A model of consistency through his first full season in 2021, it was always evident he was fast enough to challenge at the highest level, but he returned in 2022 a different dog with a bit of extra swagger.

That was certainly on show at Shelbourne Park on Saturday as he saw off a top-class field with ruthless efficiency and real brilliance. Despite the emphasis on stamina, the run to the corner was always going to be of real importance.

Fast Fit Paddy broke smartly from trap two, but Hello Hammond was virtually upsides into the corner. As they hit the line on the run to the bend, only inches separated the pair with Fast Fit Paddy just in front.

Allforthebest was on their shoulder in third, although he was headed on the turn by the advancing Kilkenny Santy. Sadly, for the connections of Sentimental Lad and Young Bud, both were slightly tardy at boxes and were never able to challenge. Instead, Fast Fit Paddy, who had the inside line, slipped around in front. Hello Hammond turned second but found himself three lengths behind the pacesetter as they straightened into the back. Kilkenny Santy was on his inner with Allforthebest, after losing ground on the turn, fourth.

It was already clear that Fast Fit Paddy was going to take some stopping. The evidence of the previous two rounds suggested that Fast Fit Paddy stays every inch of the trip and nothing that happened in the subsequent 380yds would change that view.

By halfway, Fast Fit Paddy had increased his advantage to almost four lengths, and he continued to pile on the pressure. Hello Hammond was now being pestered by Kilkenny Santy while Allforthebest was on their heels. But this was now effectively a one-dog affair. Fast Fit Paddy was striding out like a greyhound at the very peak of his powers on his way to the biggest success of his career to date. Owners John Quinn and Paul Horig could only have dreamed of the scenario where Fast Fit Paddy only needed to stay on his feet to come home in front.

He did more than that. Declan McDonagh had his star primed for this run and he really delivered. Maintaining a relentless gallop to the line, he never gave his many followers a moment’s worry. Predictably, Hello Hammond did finish with a flourish, but it was futile. Fast Fit Paddy remained clear to cross the line with two and a half lengths to spare of Hello Hammond with Kilkenny Santy running a career best race in third, a further length and a half adrift. Allforthebest was another length away in fourth.

To highlight the quality of the performances, of the six finalists, Young Bud posted 32.66 in last. But the spotlight was firmly on Fast Fit Paddy. Crossing the line in 31.96, he became just the third greyhound in history to dip under 32 seconds for the testing 600yd trip. It was a fitting way to capture his first classic and Declan McDonagh, John Quinn and Paul Horig can now start dreaming of further glory.