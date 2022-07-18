GREYHOUND RACING: Crafty Kokoro Takes Top Spot

Crafty Kokoro powered to victory in the final of the €10,500 to the winner Corn Cuchulainn at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night (16th July).

Owned and trained in Galway by Peter Divilly, the daughter of Droopys Sydney and Cockyorconfident was sent to traps as the 3-1 second choice of the punters.

Magical Poppy was a hot favourite to emerge triumphant after a couple of sensational displays in the previous fortnight but a mistimed start was to prove her undoing. Instead the rank outsider of the field Ballinabola Bolt flew from traps five to lead into the bend.

Importantly, Crafty Kokoro was close to the pace in second and she made her move on the inside of the track as they entered the home straight. Going to the front at this point, it was clear to all that her immense four-bend pace was going to carry her clear.

By the fifth turn, Crafty Kokoro was four lengths clear of Balymac Belvult and on her way to classic glory. Magical Poppy, Ballinabola Bolt and Dark Ava attempted to close in behind but their efforts were futile.

Crafty Kokoro powered up the straight to emerge a truly brilliant winner by some seven and a half lengths in a fast 41.31. Ballinabola Bolt ran a remarkable race, rallying on the run in to grab second, while the luckless Magical Poppy was just a short head away in third.

It was a brilliant run by the winner. She is no longer a future superstar. Instead, she will be remembered as a thoroughly deserving classic winner.