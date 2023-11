Greyhound fans treated to outstanding Fonez Galway Oaks Semi-Finals

Greyhound fans at Galway Greyhound Stadium were treated to two brilliant Fonez Galway Oaks Semi-Finals on Friday night.

Droopy Mandolin won the first Semi-Final with Role Model winning the second and all six who qualified will be racing on Friday night next in the final.

George McDonagh reports…