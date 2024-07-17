Greg Cunningham Joins Galway United

Share story:

Galway United are thrilled to announce the signing of experienced defender Greg Cunningham for our Senior Men’s side.

Greg Cunningham’s arrival marks a significant addition to our squad, bringing a wealth of experience from both domestic and international football. The Carnmore native returns home after a successful career in England, including playing in the Premier League and the Championship, as well as international appearances for the Republic of Ireland and in UEFA Competitions.

A GALWAY HOMECOMING

Greg’s return to Galway is a homecoming for the defender, who began his journey in football right here in Galway as a teenager with Cregmore and Mervue United before moving to Manchester City at just 16 years of age. Over his career, Cunningham has made over 350 appearances in the top three divisions in England. With his extensive experience with clubs like Manchester City, Bristol City, Preston North End, and Cardiff City, Cunningham will bring back a wealth of experience and talent to Galway. Greg himself added the importance of signing for his home town club.

“It means a lot, being away for so long, it’s very pleasing to be back home, I’m going to give it everything I got and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead”

GREG’S CAREER SO FAR

2010-2012

Greg’s Career started locally in Galway with Cregmore as a youth before joining another local team in the City in Mervue United in 2004. He then earned a move to Manchester City in 2007 at just sixteen years of age. Three years into the academy at Manchester City, as a teenager he made his first team debut for City in January 2010 in the FA Cup. A few months later in April 2010, Cunningham went on to make his Premier League debut against Birmingham and that summer he also made his UEFA Europa League debut against Romanian side Politehnica Timișoara coming on as a sub for Nigel De Jong in a 2-0 win for City.

Greg’s standout performances for Manchester City saw him earn a place in the Republic of Ireland squad, playing against Argentina in a friendly game at the Aviva where he came up against a certain Lionel Messi.

After some impressive cameos in the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Europa League, Cunningham then went on loan to Leicester City under Sven-Göran Eriksson where he became an integral part of the Fox’s defence. Unfortunately his loan spell was cut short due to a leg break in a game against Hull City. Greg then returned to Manchester City to recover and then was sent out on loan to Nottingham Forest where he again became and key part of the squad starting at left-back. His performances were so impressive that Steve Cotterill wanted to extend his stay and buy him permanently, he also states that Cunningham was a huge part of why Forest survived the drop that season.

2012-2015

In the summer of 2012 Cunningham then made the decision to move on from Manchester City to further his career. He then joined Bristol City for an undisclosed fee and signed a four year contract. Cunningham again was a standout but again was unfortunate with injury as he ruptured his tendon after a wreckless Tyrone Barnett challenge which saw him sidelined for over two months. Cunningham overcame the setback and earned his way back into the team and in January he scored his first goal for Bristol City, a looping goal over former Arsenal keeper Manuel Almunia in goal for Watford at the time.

2015-2021

In 2015 Greg joined Preston North End for an undisclosed fee. He became a fan favourite and at left-back he excelled under Simon Grayson, earning the captain’s armband for a period in 2017. His performances at Preston were excellent and many Premier League clubs took note including Cardiff City, whom he moved to in 2018. His game time was limited with Premier League side Cardiff that season but his performances didn’t go unnoticed.

Greg’s form earned him a move to the Premier League and a place back in the Republic of Ireland squads in 2018 and 2019 because of his standout performances.

2019-2024

In late 2019 Greg went on loan to Blackburn Rovers on a short term loan but unfortunately sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign. Greg Cunningham then went back to Preston North End, and yet again he instantly became a fan favourite. In April 2021 Cunningham signed a multi-year contract extension which came to an end recently. Cunningham leaves as a fan favourite and hero at Preston North End, as he now moves back home to Galway United.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Cunningham usually plays as a centre-back or left-back. His defensive prowess is set to bolster Galway United’s backline hugely. Known for his solid defending, tactical awareness at centre-back, and his ability as a full-back to contribute to both defense and attack, he will be a key asset in our push for success this season. Making him an invaluable addition to our squad.

“I’ve always given everything every time I’m on the pitch, I think I understand the game quite well. I’ll just try to give everything to the club and help share my experience with the boys. It’s really important to help the younger players as much as I can, trying to improve everyone as you go along.” – Greg Cunningham

BRIEF PLAYER OVERVIEW

Name: Greg Cunningham

Birthday: 33yrs old – 31st January 1991

From: Carnmore, Co. Galway

Position: CB/LB

Former Clubs: Manchester City, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City, Preston North End, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End.

LOOKING AHEAD

It’s an exciting time for all Galway United fans, we can look forward to seeing a familiar face with exceptional talent don the Galway United jersey and lead the team throughout the season.

Our next game is against Longford Town in the Sports Direct FAI Cup this Friday 19th July at 7:45PM in Eamonn Deacy Park. Tickets are available here.