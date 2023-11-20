Great weekend for Galway teams in National Basketball Leagues

There was a clean sweep for all four Galway teams in action over the weekend in the National Basketball Leagues. In the Men’s Super League, South Conference leaders Maree defeated Ballincollig 83-69 in the Kingfisher Sports Arena on Saturday night. Damaria Franklin hit 26 points and Tom Dumont weighed in with 19 for the Galway lads, as Maree surmounted the challenge of the defending champions. “The games have been so tight and this one was no different,” said Maree Head Coach, Charlie Crowley. “We look forward to playing Moycullen next Sunday”, he added. Maree’s opponents next weekend Maigh Cuilinn beat UCC Demons on Sunday by 87-78, setting up a mouth-watering derby match next Sunday afternoon at 3pm in the University of Galway Kingfisher. In the Women’s Super League, Shannon Cunningham hit 13 points down the stretch, as University of Galway Mystics turned an eight-point deficit into a 75-61 victory over Portlaoise Panthers to register their first league win of the season. In Division One of the Men’s League, Titans kept Killarney Cougars rooted to the foot of the table with a narrow 82-80 victory and will go to Drogheda Wolves next Saturday night.

MissQuote.ie Super League

University of Galway Mystics 75 – 61 Portlaoise Panthers

Pyrobel Killester 94 – 71 Ulster University

FloMAX Liffey Celtics 84 – 75 Catalyst Fr. Mathews

DCU Mercy 48 – 80 SETU Waterford Wildcats

The Address UCC Glanmire 74 – 68 Trinity Meteors

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Belfast Star 95 – 66 Templeogue

Energywise Ireland Neptune 83 – 93 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Bright St. Vincents 79 – 75 Ulster University

Maree BC 83 – 69 Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU

Flexachem KCYMS 92 – 98 Griffith College Éanna

EJ Sligo All-Stars 93 – 76 Pyrobel Killester

Maigh Cuilinn 87 – 78 UCC Demons

InsureMyVan.ie Division One

SETU Carlow 104 – 66 Joels Dublin Lions

UCD Marian 70 – 79 Drogheda Wolves

Mater Private Malahide 83 – 77 Team NorthWest

Killarney Cougars 80 – 82 Titans BC

Limerick Sport Eagles 97 – 80 SETU Waterford Vikings

Moy Tolka Rovers 106 – 101 Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers

Scotts Lakers Killarney 90 – 77 Limerick Celtics