Gráinne Mhaols Fall Short in Final of 35th Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé

Grainne Mhaols narrowly lost the junior ladies final at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé which took place in West Kerry last weekend (24th/25th February 2024)

It’s 35 years since the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé began and there is no stopping this juggernaut of a GAA club festival with over 600 players playing football, socialising and filling up hotels and BnB’s across the Dingle Peninsula last weekend, a huge economic boast to the area during the off-season.

Grainne Mhaols played in the four-team knockout competition, coming up against Skerries Harps of Dublin who had former Dublin All-Ireland winner Lyndsey Davey in their ranks.

They led 1-3 to 0-4 at half time and thanks to strong play from captain Amy Ni Ghionmain and the outstanding Mairead Coyne they won out by 2-7 to 0-7. Their opponents in the final was Round Towers of London who beat Dingle Ladies earlier convincingly. The Galway girls hit the crossbar five points during the match and that lack of luck might have swung it their way as they eventually lost out by 4-3 to 2-7.

In the senior men’s cup, defending champions Killannin lost their straight knockout semi-final to the eventual winners Clane of Kildare on a scoreline of 5-14 to 1-4.

Renvyle competed in the junior men’s competition losing their straight knockout semi-final to Cahir of Tipperary by 809 to 2-2.

As usual, some well-known people were part of the line-up including former Down 1994 All-Ireland winning captain DJ Kane who managed Cooley Kickhams in the senior men’s cup, the aforementioned multi All-Ireland winning Dublin all-star Lyndsey Davey who lined out Skerries Harps in the junior ladies cup and Johnny B O’Brien of The Two Johnnies who was player/manager whose native Cahir GAA of Tipperary lost the junior men’s final by one point to Galbally of Limerick.

Comórtas Chairman, Pádraig Óg Ó Sé said; “We are thrilled to have Galway representation again this year. Both teams conducted themselves very well all weekend. The tournament is a big organisational and financial undertaking and special mention has to go to Lidl, our title sponsor. They have really changed the ladies game in Ireland and have been with us for six years now, which shows their commitment to our national sport. We also have strong partners in Dooctor.ie, Medel Healthcare, EJ Menswear, Udaras Na Gaeltachta and Kerry County Council Tourism Unit who see the value of being part of one of the most well- known GAA club tournaments in the country.”

Pádraig Óg Ó Sé continued, “Our volunteers and locals clubs who give us their pitches are vital and the goodwill is unreal from everyone involved to make this happen annually.”