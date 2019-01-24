Current track
Title
Artist

Gowran Park Racing Preview

Written by on 24 January 2019

Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Presenting Percy makes his return to action after 10-months out today. Last year’s R-S-A Chase winner will go off the favourite in the Grade 2 John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park. It’s the 8-year old’s first outing since last year’s Cheltenham Festival. The first race is off at 12.45pm, with the feature race, the Thyestes Chase off at 3pm. Looking forward to the action and the return of the PAt Kelly trained Presenting Percy is George McDonagh…

.

print
Author

Sport GBFM

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Galway Footballers renew league rivalry with Cavan

24 January 2019

0 0

Ballinasloe’s Beibhinn Parsons Picked In Ireland Women’s Squad For Sydney 7s

23 January 2019

0 0

Heffernan and Adeolokun the latest Connacht players to sign contract extensions

23 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Ballinasloe’s Beibhinn Parsons Picked In Ireland Women’s Squad For Sydney 7s

Thumbnail
Previous post

County Cathaoirleach Seán Ó Tuairisg decides not to run in upcoming local elections

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend