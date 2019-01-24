Gowran Park Racing Preview

Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Presenting Percy makes his return to action after 10-months out today. Last year’s R-S-A Chase winner will go off the favourite in the Grade 2 John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park. It’s the 8-year old’s first outing since last year’s Cheltenham Festival. The first race is off at 12.45pm, with the feature race, the Thyestes Chase off at 3pm. Looking forward to the action and the return of the PAt Kelly trained Presenting Percy is George McDonagh…

