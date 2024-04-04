Gort’s Shauna Burke Doubles up in Ballyneety

By CAOMH BREEN ALLEN

Gort golfer Shauna Burke claimed the Munster Women’s Over 18 Junior Championship in beautiful conditions in Ballyneety, holding off the challenge of Orla Buckley (Kinsale) and Katherine Morrissey (Tipperary) to take home the trophy.

Burke, delighted with how she played, finished her two rounds with a gross score of 173, four shots ahead of second-placed Buckley and a further shot clear of Morrissey.

“Absolutely delighted with the win, really enjoyed it out there. I’ve been playing golf since I was eight years old. Started in Loughrea then joined Gort in recent years, and absolutely delighted,” said Burke.

62 of the best Junior women teed it up at the Limerick venue with weather holding up across the two-day event but Ballyneety was not without its challenges as the course played long and greens proved difficult for many competitors.

Burke though came out on top and was happy to not only come away with the overall win but also with the Margaret O’Sullivan Trophy for leading qualifier, signing for an 85 gross round on day one.

“Came up here, was hoping to qualify for top 30. Didn’t expect to be leading it going out, not to mind winning it so it was brilliant, over the moon with it all,” said Burke.

Grainne McManus (Clonakilty) also came away with a prize, claiming the best nett score (over 36 holes) shooting a score of 145 across Wednesday and Thursday.

Next up for the Over 18’s Juniors is a trip to Athenry for the Connacht Over 18 Women’s Senior and Junior Amateur Open Championships taking place on 18 May.

View the final scoring here