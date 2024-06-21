Gort’s Jessica Burke and Ireland Qualify for Nations Cup Final in Warsaw in September

Gort’s Jessica Burke played a key role for Ireland on Friday (21st June 2024) at the EEF Longines Nation’s Cup Semi Final in Deauville as they secured a podium finish 3rd place and a spot in the Final in Warsaw in September.

It was a real team effort too as while no Irish combination managed a double clear, each of them recorded one.

Three of those arrived in the second round to secure third, as Tyrone’s Jenny Rankin recovered from her opening eight-fault outing on Blackwood Group’s Ibiza to get the comeback under way.

Tipperary man Tom Wachman, on Coolmore Showjumping’s Berlux Z, and Galwegian Jessica Burke, riding the Liam Nicholas-owned-and-bred Irish Sport Horse Express Trend, followed suit to achieve the primary target of qualification to the final.

The Nations Cup was won in convincing fashion by Spain with zero faults. Great Britain finished second on four faults, with the Ireland just behind on five.

With Michael Blake in Rotterdam, Taylor Vard was on chef d’equipe duties, and his half-time team talk certainly worked the oracle as his crew turned around a perilous position at the end of the opening stanza.

Ireland were fifth at that juncture, with only five nations progressing to the decider in Poland.

Tom Wachman’s brother Max posted a vital clear round on the Irish Sport Horse Kilkenny, who is owned by Susan Magnier and was bred by Ita Brennan, while Tom and Berlux Z made no jumping errors but were marginally over the time allowed to register one fault.

Burke and Express Trend (ISH) had one down in the anchor leg but a vast improvement after the resumption ensured it was job done for the Underwriting Exchange sponsored outfit.

“I’m delighted with the team in Deauville and it’s a great achievement to reach the Longines EEF Series final,” said Blake from Rotterdam. “They showed a lot to deliver three rounds when they needed them. I want to thank Taylor Vard too for looking after them in my absence and helping to secure an excellent result.”